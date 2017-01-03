Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal e-mail encryption marketreport. This research report also lists 12 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Banks, healthcare, and other organizations are storing their confidential data on the cloud. Hence, it is important to secure such confidential data against unauthorized access. The adoption of cloud-based services is increasing more rapidly in SMBs compared with large enterprises as cloud-based services work on a pay-per-use model. In addition, cloud-based security services offer flexibility and scalability to accommodate the varying needs of enterprises. Their features like less dependency on internal IT personnel, no licensing costs, low maintenance costs, very limited hardware infrastructure, and easier and faster implementation of IT solutions are driving SMBs toward the adoption of cloud services.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global e-mail encryptionmarket is fragmented with the presence of many multinational vendors and small regional players. The demand for e-mail encryption solutions has risen among sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, and government due to an increase in data breaches. Some professionals, especially doctors, lawyers, and business people who have a legal and ethical responsibility to shield sensitive data, need to protect that data against intrusion.

"Due to the increasing instances of data theft and government snooping, several enterprises are giving importance to e-mail encryption. This will increase the adoption of e-mail encryption solutions during the forecast period," says Ishmeet Kaur, a lead IT security research analyst from Technavio.

The major e-mail encryption vendors have a significant customer base, and their focus is on the continuous expansion of e-mail encryption technology deployments across verticals. Established vendors will acquire smaller vendors to expand their product portfolio and increase their market share.

Top five e-mail encryption market vendors

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is a global provider of security and technology services. The company offers a wide range of products that include application networking services, networking software, optical networking, storage networking switches, data center switches, data center management, digital and physical security, cloud and systems management, and unified communications. It serves businesses of all sizes, public institutions, telecommunication companies, cloud service providers, and individual users.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint provides solutions for threat protection, regulatory compliance, archiving and governance, and secure communication. E-mail encryption solutions are designed to protect customers' critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats such as phishing, spam, unpredictable e-mail volumes, malware, and other forms of objectionable or dangerous content before they reach the enterprise. The company provides SaaS to large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive, and govern most sensitive data.

Symantec

Symantec is a global leader in security, backup, and availability solutions. Its products and services are designed to protect information in any environment and range from mobile devices to enterprise data centers and cloud-based systems. The solutions provided by the company protect the critical and confidential information that belongs to consumers as well as enterprises. The company extends DLP to the cloud, mobile, and on-premises environments.

Trend Micro

Trend Micro provides Internet security and threat management solutions for consumers and businesses. Some of the solutions provided for businesses include e-mail and web security, cloud-based security, file servers, endpoint security solutions, and virtualized desktops. The company's strategy is based on innovation, transformation, and a constant evolution of technologies and solutions for customers. It specializes in mobile security, e-mail security, e-mail encryption, antivirus software, data security, and cloud security.

Zix

Zix offers DLP, e-mail encryption, and BYOD solutions to meet the compliance and data protection needs of organizations primarily in the financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government sectors. It is a security technology company that provides e-mail encryption services, DLP, and BYOD security solutions. In 2013, the company launched ZixOne, a mobile e-mail app that solves the major IT requirement created by the adoption of BYOD policy in the workplace.

