Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Patient Temperature Management Market 2016-2022" report to their offering.

The patient temperature management market was valued at US$1.97 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach US$3.19 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

Europe has the second largest share of market due to the development of new products. Patient warming and cooling devices offer several benefits such as reducing loss of blood during surgeries, lowering the risks of neurological disorders post cardiac arrests, rapid recovery after surgeries, and decreasing risks of SSIs. The patient warming systems can be segmented into convective warming system, surface warming systems, and intravascular warming systems.

These benefits in turn reduce the stay at hospitals thus, lowering the healthcare costs by enhancing the healthcare infrastructure with the employment of patient temperature management devices. These health benefits offered by patient warming and cooling devices also help healthcare providers to lower the rate of readmissions significantly.

Key Topics Covered:

Research Scope Sources Of Data Executive Summary Market Overview Europe Market Segmentation Market By Products Market By Application Area Market By End Users Key Analytical Company Profiling

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products Inc.

Geratherm Medical Ag

Inditherm Plc

Medtronic Plc (Covidien Plc)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pfntvj/europe_patient

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170103006097/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Medical Devices