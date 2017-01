NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Extending an upward trend seen in recent weeks, shares of Verizon (VZ) are seeing considerable strength during trading on Tuesday. Verizon is currently up by 2.2 percent after reaching a five-month intraday high.



The gain by Verizon comes after Citi upgraded its rating on the telecom giant to Buy from Neutral and raised its price target to $60 from $55.



