Technavio analysts forecast the data center precision air conditioner market in APACto grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170103005755/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the data center precision air conditioner market in APAC from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the data center precision air conditioner market in APACfor 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, Technavio analysts consider the revenue generated from the sales of precision air conditioning units among new data centers and data centers that will undergo renovation during the forecast period in APAC.

Heat density in data centers is increasing because of the use of high-performance computing infrastructure and the use of the virtualization concept (wherein, IT equipment such as server and storage units are operated at maximum efficiency levels). Such conditions encourage the increased adoption of precision air conditioners, because of its proven effectiveness in high-density data center environments. Therefore, there should be a steady increase in revenues during the forecast period.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55476

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio ICT analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the data center precision air conditioner market in APAC:

Growing data center demand in APAC

Need to reduce CAPEX and OPEX

Need for effective cooling solutions

Growing data center demand in APAC

Enterprises in APAC are prompted to expand their data center footprints owing to the increased adoption of advanced technologies for business operational needs, Main contributors to the increase in the data center include CSPs, telecommunication organizations, and colocation service providers. Leading CSPs, such as Microsoft and Google, are also expanding their footing in APAC with data centers in South Korea and Japan.

Abhishek Sharma, a leaddata center research analyst at Technavio, says, "Comfort cooling used in data centers is ineffective due to increased heat density at rack and concerns over power consumption. This has led to the increased amount of precision air conditioners. Almost all data centers in this region involve the use of precision air conditioners

Need to reduce CAPEX and OPEX

Cooling systems consume around 40% of electricity in data centers, and this has led to the increased OPEX of data centers through electricity costs. Many data center operators in APAC are involved in analyzing alternative methods to cool data center and reduce OPEX.

Using air and water-side economizer for data center free cooling reduces the need for precision cooling system pumps and compressors. This also reduces electricity consumption up to 50%. The free cooling technique is gaining ground in areas with favorable climatic conditioners namely, Northern China and Japan, and New Zealand. Such developments help to boost the uptake of precision systems for a few but vital benefits.

Need for effective cooling solutions

Many countries in APAC are likely to suffer from the shortage of power availability owing to the increased construction of data centers by the end of the forecast period. In addition, data centers are being built in recent times to offer higher availability namely, Tier 3 and Tier 4 facilities. Tier 4 data centers are built with the latest technologies and offer close to 99.99% availability and support uninterrupted business operations.

There is a need for efficient cooling solutions that can offer adequate and precise cooling to data center environments at a low cost, and reduce power consumption. To that end, many data center operators are designing new facilities with efficient cooling solutions to gain better control over power consumption and reduce OPEX.

Top vendors:

Airedale Air Conditioning

Climaveneta

Emerson Network Power (Vertiv)

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Browse Related Reports:

Global Data Center Fabric Market 2017-2021

Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market 2016-2020

Global Data Center Power Market 2016-2020

Become aTechnavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like ITO and BPO, cloud computing, and IT hardware. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170103005755/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com