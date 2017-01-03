

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar climbed against its major rivals in early trade Tuesday, but has begun to pare its gains in the early afternoon. The buck has managed to remain positive against both the Euro and the British pound, but has turned negative in comparison to the Japanese Yen.



Growth in U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated by more than anticipated in the month of December, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Tuesday.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index climbed to 54.7 in December from 53.2 in November, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 53.8.



Construction spending in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of November, the Commerce Department revealed in a report released on Tuesday.



The report said construction spending climbed by 0.9 percent to an annual rate of $1.182 trillion in November from the revised October estimate of $1.171 trillion. Spending had been expected to rise by 0.6 percent.



The dollar broke out to a high of $1.0340 against the Euro Monday morning, but has since eased back to around $1.0420.



German consumer price inflation accelerated more-than-expected in December to its highest level since the middle of 2013, preliminary figures from Destatis showed Tuesday. The consumer price index rose 1.7 percent year-on-year after increasing 0.8 percent in each of the previous two months. Economists had forecast 1.4 percent inflation.



Germany's unemployment declined more than expected in December suggesting that the economic momentum remained strong at the end of the year.



The number of people out of work plunged 17,000 in December from November, much larger than the expected fall of 5,000. Unemployment totaled 2.638 million in December, the Federal Labor Agency reported Tuesday.



At the same time, the jobless rate held steady at 6 percent in December, as expected, which was the lowest since German reunification.



Germany's unemployment rate remained stable in November, provisional data from Destatis showed Tuesday. The jobless rate came in at adjusted 4.1 percent in November, the same as in October. The number of unemployed totaled 1.76 million, down by around 12,000 from October.



France's inflation increased further in December, flash data from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.



Consumer prices climbed 0.6 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.5 percent rise in November and 0.4 percent increase in October. Nonetheless, the rate was slower than the expected 0.8 percent.



The buck climbed to a high of $1.2202 against the pound sterling Tuesday, but has since retreated to around $1.2245.



The U.K. manufacturing sector expanded at the fastest pace in 30 months in December, survey results from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply/Markit factory Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 56.1 in December from 53.6 in November. The score was well above its long-run average of 51.5 and the expected level of 53.2.



The greenback surged to a high of Y118.602 against the Japanese Yen Tuesday, but has since slipped to around Y117.440.



