

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Taking the first step toward repealing Obamacare, Senate Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., introduced a resolution Tuesday providing for the repeal of the controversial healthcare reform law.



A statement from Enzi said the repeal resolution promises relief from Obamacare and provides the tools necessary to repeal the law.



'Americans face skyrocketing premiums and soaring deductibles,' said Enzi. 'Insurers are withdrawing from markets across the country, leaving many families with fewer choices and less access to care than they had before - the opposite of what the law promised.'



He added, 'Today, we take the first steps to repair the nation's broken health care system, removing Washington from the equation and putting control back where it belongs: with patients, their families, and their doctors.'



The resolution includes reconciliation instructions to authorizing committees so that repeal legislation can move through a fast-track process and can pass with only a simple majority in the Senate.



Congressional sources told CNN the process of crafting the reconciliation bill could take weeks, and a vote on that bill may not take place until February or later.



Vice president-elect Mike Pence and President Barack Obama are both scheduled to travel to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to meet with lawmakers to discuss the GOP's efforts to repeal Obamacare.



