Total Cleared Volume Down One Percent from 2015

Total Cleared Futures Volume Sets Record with 56 Percent Annual Growth

Total Securities Lending CCP Activity Up 37 Percent from Last Year

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today announced 2016 total cleared contract volume reached 4,167,747,777 contracts, a one percent decrease from the 2015 volume of 4,210,542,258 contracts. The year ended with 337,076,118 cleared contracts in December, a three percent decrease from December 2015. OCC also reported record-breaking volume for cleared futures, with 104,523,581 cleared contracts in 2016; a 56 percent increase from 2015.

"In 2016, OCC took great strides as the foundation for secure markets to enhance its resiliency by reducing the regulatory remediation gap and putting in place proactive policies and procedures to identify and resolve new problems," said Craig Donohue, OCC Executive Chairman and CEO. "We also made great progress in strengthening our relationships with regulators and policy makers and in reaffirming OCC's position as a strong, visible advocate for the U.S. listed options industry and market participants."

Options: Exchange-listed options volume was down two percent in 2016 with 4,063,224,196 contracts. Total options volume in December was 337,076,118 contracts, down three percent from December 2015. Average daily options volume in 2016 was down two percent with 16,123,905 contracts.

Futures: OCC cleared 104,523,581futures contracts in 2016, a 56 percent increase from 2015. OCC ended the year with 9,586,613 cleared futures contracts in December, up 37 percent from December 2015. OCC's average daily cleared futures volume was up 56percent in 2016 with 414,776 contracts.

Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activities saw a 29 percent increase in new loans from December 2015 with 177,826 transactions last month. Year-to-date stock loan activity was up 37 percent with 1,919,100 new loan transactions in 2016. The average daily loan value at OCC in Decemberwas $153,065,639,956.

For 2016 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

Dec 2016 Dec 2015 Dec Total YTD. Avg. YTD. Avg. Avg. Total Total Contract % Daily Daily Daily Contract Contract Contract Change vs. Contract Contract % Change vs. Volume Volume 2015 2016 2015 2015 Equity Options 290,719,340 305,902,180 -4.96% 14,390,698 14,793,330 -2.72% Index Options 36,770,165 32,919,874 11.7% 1,733,207 1,649,675 5.06% Total Options 327,489,505 338,822,054 -3.34% 16,123,905 16,443,005 -1.94% Total Futures 9,586,613 7,014,454 36.7% 414,776 265,496 56.2% Total Volume 337,076,118 345,836,508 -2.53% 16,538,682 16,708,501 -1.02%

OCC Cleared Options Volume: 2011-2016

Year Equity Index/Other Options Total 2011 4,224,604,529 338,143,665 4,562,748,194 2012 3,681,820,659 322,050,649 4,003,871,308 2013 3,725,864,134 385,411,525 4,111,275,659 2014 3,845,073,167 420,295,640 4,265,368,807 2015 3,727,919,066 415,718,205 4,143,637,271 2016 3,626,455,947 436,768,249 4,063,224,196

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a Registered Clearing Agency, and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2016 Clearing House of the Year The Americas by FOW Magazine and 2016 Clearinghouse of the Year by Global Investor/ISF Magazine, OCC now provides central counterparty, (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

