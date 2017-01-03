

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nationwide gas prices are expected to continue to rise in 2017.



Drivers are paying the highest New Year's gas prices since 2014, which experts say indicate to be a starting of an expensive year for gas.



According to AAA, the New Year began with increased gas prices that reached an average of $2.34 per gallon. The national average moved higher for 34 of the past 35 days, reflecting the market reactions to last fall's OPEC deal.



Moving ahead, AAA expects retail prices to continue to hinge on the ability of cartel countries to successfully implement production cuts, but retail averages are likely to increase leading up to the summer driving season as seasonal refinery maintenance gets underway this spring.



