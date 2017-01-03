

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures plunged from their highest since 2015 Tuesday, amid doubts about whether OPEC production cuts will re-balance the oil markets.



OPEC and Russia agreed to output quotas for 2017, but analysts say increased production from the US and Canada may result in a prolonged global supply glut.



Adam Ritchie, a director of consulting firm Petro-Logistics SA, tells Hellenic Shipping News: 'I don't think people have fully grasped the scale of the excess inventory that has to clear, so the imbalance between supply and demand needs to be corrected dramatically and for a very long period of time.'



A stronger dollar also contributed to oil's decline today.



Feb. WTI oil dropped $1.39, or 2.6%, to settle at $52.33/bbl after rising to $55.24.



