Rahlat.com releases the 1st Arabic flight & hotel comparison engine

Discover the free and independent Arabic travel metasearch engine

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Rahlat.com is the first and only Arabic travel search website that is done by Arabs for Arabs! The company has launched its free and independent travel metasearch engine allowing Arab travelers to find the best flight and hotel prices with the click of a mouse. The Arabic search engine enables Arabic users to compare prices from hundreds of travel and airline websites, and almost one million hotels located across the globe.

Saving time and money is a mission that Rahlat.com is working on achieving in an attempt to enrich the Middle East and Gulf travelers with an exclusive search experience in their own local language, Arabic. The search engine combines technology, usability and a user-friendly interface to facilitate the search, making it a true breakthrough in serving Arab travelers everywhere.

Rahlat.com search engine website attracts more than a hundred thousand visitors from various countries in the Middle East and Gulf regions; such as Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Kuwait. The search engine enables Arab travelers as well as expats living in the Arab world to use the service in Arabic and English languages, and introduces all possible currencies for a smooth payment process.

Company CEO, Elie Messo described the idea behind the release of the Arabic travel metasearch engine saying 'We saw that travelers in the Middle East still bought their tickets from small offline agencies around the corner. Prices they paid were mostly 50% higher compared to what is paid online via travel search engines in Europe. We decided to solve this problem in the Middle East by launching Rahlat.com in Arabic with the vision of providing the same low prices as elsewhere in the world."

Furthermore, airline companies and travel agencies want customers to believe they offer you the best prices. In most cases, that is difficult to achieve; as to get the best deals, you simply need to compare all available prices in the market. Having to search many travel websites separately chasing the best prices is definitely time consuming. Rahlat.com does this work for their Arabic speaking customers just in seconds.

Start comparing hotel and flight prices in both Arabic and English right now, just click on Rahlat.com homepage address www.Rahlat.com.