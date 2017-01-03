INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter 2016 operating results on Wednesday, January 25th, after the market close. The Company will host its quarterly earnings conference call on Thursday, January 26th, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The public may access the conference call through a live audio webcast available on the investor relations section of Duke Realty's website at www.dukerealty.com. Supplemental financial materials will be posted to the investor relations section of the Company's website prior to the conference call. Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, investors can access a replay of the webcast on the Company's website.

About Duke Realty Corporation



Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates 142 million rentable square feet of industrial and medical office assets in 21 major U.S. metropolitan areas. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P MidCap 400 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

Contact Information:



Investors:

Ron Hubbard

317.808.6060



Media:

Helen McCarthy

317.708.8010