Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) announced today that its corporate presentation will be webcast live at the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. GMT) from the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session that will begin at 11:00 a.m. PT (2:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. GMT). A webcast of both the presentation and question and answer session may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for chronic diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170103005961/en/

Contacts:

Alkermes plc

Jennifer Zibuda, +1 781-609-6129

Corporate Communications