Hainan Airlines launches Shenzhen-Auckland non-stop service

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The maiden inaugural of Hainan Airlines' new non-stop service took off from Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport in China and landed at AucklandAirport in New Zealand on December 30, 2016, following an 11-hour journey. The flight, operated by an Airbus A330, served as the announcement of Hainan Airlines' formal launch of non-stop service between Shenzhen and Auckland. The new service further complements the airline's intercontinental network and adds to the number of convenient choices for passengers flying internationally.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/452628/Hainan_Auckland_Flight.jpg

A grand welcoming ceremony for passengers on the maiden flight was held by Hainan Airlines in Auckland Airport. Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Auckland Acting Consul General Luo Binhui, Auckland Airport CEO Adrian Littlewood, Hainan Airlines President Sun Jianfeng as well as Hainan Airlines' VIP customers and established media organizations in the region took part in the welcoming ceremony, in celebration of the exciting moment for the maiden voyage of Hainan Airlines' non-stop service between Shenzhen and Auckland. The most distinctive Maori dance at the welcoming ceremony showed genuine Maori culture and New Zealand characteristics for tourists and guests. The new service is expected to provide convenient transportation for political, economic and cultural exchanges as well as promote cooperation and common prosperity between the two regions.

The aircraft serving the Shenzhen-Auckland route are all wide-body Airbus A330s with spacious cabins. The airline provides its Business Class passengers with 180-degree, 74"-long,lie-flat seating with in-seat massagefunction, a wide HD LCD screen, an individual touchscreen LCD TV and an adjustable reading light complemented by an airborne cuisine menu that includes a variety of both Western and Oriental style meal choices, assuring a comfortable and pleasurable experience for the traveler. In addition to Hainan Airlines' five-star services, travelers choosing the new route for their journey to New Zealand will also have access to a variety of benefits including all-inclusive travel packages, priority in seat selection, private limo service and cabin upgrades.

Hainan Airlines attaches great importance to the launching of the new Oceania routes. Aucklandis the airline's third destination in Oceania following Sydney and Melbourne as well as the first destination in New Zealand. The new service is expected to significantly facilitate exchanges in and cooperation concerning culture, economy, trade and tourism between the two cities, demonstrating Hainan Airlines' support in enhancing mutual exchanges between China and New Zealand.

Hainan Airlines' Shenzhen-Auckland Flight Schedule:

(All departure and arrival times are listed in local time)