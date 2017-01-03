Integrates operations in Northern California and Nevada



TORONTO, 2017-01-03 22:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global commercial real estate services firm Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSX:CIGI) today announced the completion of the previously announced merger with affiliate Colliers Parrish International Inc. ("CPI").



With this move, Colliers International significantly increases its scale and coverage in Northern California and Nevada with additional offices in San Jose, Oakland, Stockton, Pleasanton, Redwood City, Fairfield, Mountain View, Gilroy and Walnut Creek, California, as well as Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada. The acquisition adds more than 400 professionals providing a comprehensive suite of services including investment sales, lease brokerage, capital markets, valuation and advisory and property management to local, regional, national and international clients.



"We are pleased to have completed this important transaction," said Dylan Taylor, President and COO Colliers International. "Acquiring market leaders in the U.S. and around the world continues to be a core part of our growth strategy as we strengthen our global platform, one step at a time."



Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSX:CIGI) is an industry leading global real estate services company with more than 16,000 skilled professionals operating in 66 countries. With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.



Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.



