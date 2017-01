CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- Bonavista Energy Corporation ("Bonavista") (TSX: BNP) is pleased to announce the increase to the Exchange Ratio of its exchangeable shares from 1.42923 to 1.43223. This increase will be effective on January 16, 2017 (the "Effective Date").

The following are the details of the calculation of the Exchange Ratio:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Five day Weighted Average Trading Price of Effective Bonavista Date of common the Exchange Record Date Bonavista shares Increase increase Ratio as of Opening Dividend (Prior to in in of the Bonavista Exchange per common the end of Exchange Exchange Effective Dividend Ratio share the Month) Ratio (1) Ratio Date ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- December January 31, 2016 1.42923 $0.01 $4.77 0.00300 16, 2017 1.43223 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) The increase in the Exchange Ratio is calculated by multiplying the Bonavista dividend per common share by the Exchange Ratio immediately prior to the Record Date and dividing by the five day weighted average trading price of Bonavista's common shares.

A holder of Bonavista exchangeable shares can exchange all or a portion of their holdings into Bonavista common shares, at any time, by giving notice to their investment advisor or Computershare at its principal transfer office in Suite 600, 530 - 8th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T2P 3S8.

Please visit our website at www.bonavistaenergy.com for detailed corporate information.

Bonavista is focused on creating premium shareholder value through the efficient development of high quality oil and natural gas assets.

Contacts:

Dean M. Kobelka

Vice President, Finance & CFO



Berk Sumen

Investor Relations Lead



Bonavista Energy Corporation

1500, 525 - 8th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 1G1

(403) 213-4300

www.bonavistaenergy.com