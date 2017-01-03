ST. LOUIS, MO--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of City Financial Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, City Securities Corporation, an independent investment bank focused primarily on offering wealth management and public finance services across the Midwest and Indiana.

"We are excited to welcome Mike Bosway and his team to Stifel," said Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel. "The addition of City Securities' private client and public finance businesses further underscores Stifel's increased national presence in these two profitable and growing businesses lines."

Established in 1924 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, City Securities Corporation has approximately 40 private client advisors in eight offices across Indiana that manage approximately $4 billion in client assets, and its public finance group is the leading underwriter of Indiana municipal bond issues.

Established in 1924 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, City Securities Corporation has approximately 40 private client advisors in eight offices across Indiana that manage approximately $4 billion in client assets, and its public finance group is the leading underwriter of Indiana municipal bond issues.

The information contained in this press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

