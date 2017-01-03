Groupe Eramet: ERAMET group: Closing as of 30 December 2016 of the sale of ERACHEM (manganese chemicals) to PMHC II, Inc., for an amount of USD193 million

Paris, 3 January 2017

ERAMET group: Closing as of 30 December 2016 of the sale of ERACHEM (manganese chemicals) to PMHC II, Inc., for an amount of USD193 million

As part of its asset disposals program, and following the agreement concluded on 10 December 2016, ERAMET announces the definitive closing as of 30 December 2016 of the sale of ERACHEM to the American company PMHC II, Inc., the parent company of Prince International Corporation. All the conditions now having been satisfied, the transaction was closed for an amount of USD193 million.

The scope of the transaction includes several subsidiaries of COMILOG, a Gabonese entity, which is 63.71% controlled by ERAMET. ERACHEM operates plants located in the United States, Belgium, China and Mexico dedicated to manganese chemical applications including batteries, agrochemicals and other uses (electronics, pigments, .). ERACHEM's sales reached USD187 million in 2015.

ABOUT ERAMET

ERAMET is one of the leading global producers of:

alloying metals, particularly manganese and nickel, used to improve the properties of steel,

high-performance special steels and alloys used in industries such as aerospace, power generation and tooling.

ERAMET is also developing high growth potential activities, such as mineral sands (titanium dioxide and zirconium), lithium and recycling.

The Group employs approximately 14,000 people in 20 countries.

ABOUT PMHC II, Inc.

PMHC II's wholly owned subsidiary Prince International Corporation combines international sourcing and processing capabilities with in-depth customer knowledge, world-class engineering, and value-added distribution to deliver essential engineered solutions to diverse consumer and industrial markets. Formed through a series of acquisitions since 2003, Prince is a portfolio company of private equity funds affiliated with Palladium Equity Partners, LLC. Prince's products enjoy widespread use in brick, glass, foundries, steel, oil & gas, specialty coatings, agriculture, water treatment, and numerous other industrial applications. Prince operates 20 processing facilities located across North America, South America, Europe, and Africa. More information about Prince can be found at www.princecorp.com .

