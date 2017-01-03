TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2007 (AS AMENDED)

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- I.G. Investment Management, Ltd, which is an investment management subsidiary of Power Corporation Name of person dealing (Note 1) of Canada ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company dealt in Fyffes plc ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class of relevant security to which the ordinary shares (ISIN: dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) IE0003295239) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of dealing 03 January 2017 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Long Short ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number (%) Number (%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) Relevant securities 10,394,017 (3.15%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (2) Derivatives (other than options) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10,394,017 (3.15%) Total ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class of relevant security: Long Short ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number (%) Number (%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) Relevant securities ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (2) Derivatives (other than options) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of relevant Price per unit (Note Purchase/sale securities 5) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sale 787,356 2.232 GBP ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Nature of relevant transaction securities (Note Price per unit Product name, e.g. CFD (Note 6) 7) (Note 5) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Option Writing, securities Type, money selling, to which e.g. paid/rec- Product name, purchasing, the option American, eived per e.g. call varying relates Exercise European Expiry unit option etc. (Note 7) price etc. date (Note 5) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(ii) Exercising

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price per Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities unit (Note 5) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Price per unit Nature of transaction (if applicable)(Note (Note 8) Details 5) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) No

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of disclosure 03 January 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact name John O. Mulligan ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Telephone number 204-956-8653 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

