Kaneka North America, LLC To Increase The Off List Selling Price For Kane Ace® Specialty Additives

PASADENA, Texas, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to continuing increases in key raw materials, Kaneka North America, LLC will increase the off list selling price for Kane Ace® MBS specialty additives effective January 9, 2017 or as contracts or agreements allow:

Products:

Kane Ace® MBS impact modifiers $0.08/lb.

Account managers will be contacting customers to review this situation in greater detail. Kaneka North America, LLC values each business relationship and appreciates the continued support.

About the Company

Kaneka Corporation is a global, diversified manufacturing company that produces and/or distributes pharmaceutical intermediaries, synthetic fibers, fine chemicals, polyimide film, food ingredients, medical devices and certain other specialized products. Kaneka North America, LLC is a subsidiary of Kaneka Americas Holding, Inc.

Kane Ace® products are resin modifiers created based on a multilayer-structure polymer particle design (core-shell technology). These products disperse uniformly throughout the base resin and add a variety of functions. Kaneka manufactures and sells products that modify impact resistance, heat resistance and flame retardancy as well as products that add a light diffusion characteristic and other properties.

Media Contact:

Craig Bastian

+1-281-291-3139

craig.bastian@kaneka.com





