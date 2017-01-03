Saint John, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2017) - Stompy Bot Corporation (CSE: BOT) ("Stompy Bot" or the "Corporation") announces that it intends to issue up to 5,000,000 units of the Corporation (the "Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of approximately $300,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (a "Common Share") and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire a Common Share at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of issuance. All securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to a four month plus one day hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Corporation is pleased to announce it has closed a first tranche through the issuance of 2,420,006 Units of the Corporation, for total gross proceeds of $145,200. The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to support the Corporation's recent launch of their premier PC title Heavy Gear® Assault (as announced on November 28, 2016). The title officially launched to the public on December 29, 2016, powered by Steam (the international digital distribution platform which has 125 million active users with 13.2 million as a concurrent peak).

Jon Gill, Chairman of Stompy Bot said, "Heavy Gear® Assault has been a heavily anticipated release ever since being awarded the Winner of Game Developer Conference (GDC) Best in Play 2014. We are pleased to have officially released the title and we are excited to grow our existing community with the assistance of Steam's distribution platform. This concurrent Private Placement will assist to support the continued surge in traffic we're experiencing due to the public release of Heavy Gear® Assault."

Stompy Bot Productions is a wholly owned subsidiary of publicly traded Stompy Bot Corporation (CSE: BOT) - an independent video game developer and digital media publisher. Stompy's growth strategy is to become a premier independent multimedia publisher. Their indie philosophy is to identify and acquire unique video game properties, apply innovative technologies, game development expertise, partner with movie studio resources and manage entertainment brands through a global media marketing approach. Stompy Bot is the exclusive Heavy Gear digital games license holder and publisher of Heavy Gear Assault, a next generation PC title using Epic Game's latest Unreal Engine 4 technology. For more information visit www.stompybot.com.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.