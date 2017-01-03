Lenovo unveils novel user experiences using award-winning Attention Sensing software Glance by Mirametrix®

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Mirametrix, today announced at the 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show, that Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY), the largest PC maker in the world, has selected Glance by Mirametrix® to bring to market novel and natural user experiences across its Thinkpad' T & X Series.

Glance by Mirametrix®, a 2017 CES Innovation Awards Honoree, is the Montreal-based AI software company's flagship platform powered by the most advanced Attention Sensing technology - Presence, Face, Eye & Gaze sensing.

"Glance is the first software platform that makes Attention Sensing possible on all consumer electronics" said Denis Lavallee, CEO of Mirametrix. "It is a great honor to partner with Lenovo. This is the launch of a new era in personal computing and natural user interaction as Glance enables a new level of user intimacy in all spheres of our digital lives."

"Lenovo's relentless pursuit of innovation and desire to transform customers' personalized computing experience led us to partner with Mirametrix" said Luis Hernandez, vice president, Integrated Development Center, Lenovo PC&SD. "We are delighted to be working together towards a common goal of making devices smarter and more accessible."

Consumer electronics equipped with Glance provide users with a more intuitive interface. User interaction happens at a simple glance. Increased productivity, improved security, and clever short cuts are just a few examples of true natural interaction made possible.

Mirametrixenables natural human-computer interaction in automotive and consumer electronics powered by its breakthrough Attention Sensing technology - face, eye & gaze sensing. The company's flagship software platform, Glance by Mirametrix®, provides novel and richer user experiences across all digital devices. Mirametrix consists of a tribe of technologists and trailblazers in AI who excel in computer vision, image processing and machine learning. For more information, visitwww.mirametrix.com.

Lenovo is a $46 billion global Fortune 500 company and a leader in providing innovative consumer, commercial, and enterprise technology. Lenovo's portfolio of high-quality, secure products and services covers PCs (including the legendary Think and multimode Yoga brands), workstations, servers, storage, smart TVs and a family of mobile products like smartphones (including the Motorola brand), tablets and apps. For more information, visit www.lenovo.com.

