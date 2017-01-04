First-in-class Epilepsy Treatment Fycompa® (perampanel) Launches in Jordan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates

HATFIELD, England, January 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fycompa® (perampanel) is now licensed for adjunctive treatment of partial-onset seizures, with or without secondarily generalised seizures in Jordan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.[1],[2],[3] Additionally, it is indicated in the United Arab Emirates for the adjunctive treatment of primary generalised tonic-clonic seizures in patients with idiopathic generalised epilepsy (IGE) aged 12 years and older. Perampanel was discovered and developed by Eisai and is available in these countries through a partnership with Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC.

Perampanel is the only licensed anti-epileptic drug to selectively, non-competitively, target AMPA[*] receptors, a type of receptor that plays a critical role in the onset and spread of seizures.[4]

An estimated 724,000 people in the Arab world currently live with epilepsy,[5] and between 20-40 per cent of people with newly-diagnosed epilepsy can become refractory to available treatments, requiring further adjunctive medication.[6]

"Many patients need multiple anti-epileptic drugs to achieve optimal seizure control. The availability of a new treatment option will be welcomed by healthcare professionals and by people living with epilepsy alike," comments Bernhard J Steinhoff, Primary Investigator for perampanel and Professor, Medical Director and Executive Chief Physician, Kork Epilepsy Centre, Germany.

"We are delighted to be working with Eisai to enable access for this first-in-class anti-epilepsy drug in Jordan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which aligns with our focus on delivering high-quality medicines to patients," says Mazen Darwazeh, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of MENA and Emerging Markets, Hikma.

"Eisai is committed to the therapeutic area of neurology and to addressing the unmet medical needs of people with neurological conditions and their families. Ensuring access for patients to novel treatments underlines Eisai's human health care (hhc) mission, the company's commitment to innovative solutions in disease prevention, cure and care for the health and wellbeing of people worldwide," explains Neil West, Vice President, Global Neurology Business Group, Eisai EMEA.



About Fycompa®(perampanel)

Perampanel is a first-in-class, non-competitive AMPA (alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid) glutamate receptor antagonist on post-synaptic neurons.[1] AMPA receptors, widely present in almost all excitatory neurons, transmit signals stimulated by the excitatory neurotransmitter glutamate within the brain, and are believed to play a role in central nervous system diseases characterised by excess neuroexcitatory signalling, including epilepsy.[7] Since launch, approximately 52,000 people living with epilepsy have been treated with perampanel.[8]

About Epilepsy

Epilepsy is one of the most common neurological conditions in the world, affecting approximately six million people in Europe, and an estimated 50 million people worldwide.[9] Epilepsy is a chronic disorder of the brain that affects people of all ages. It is characterised by abnormal discharges of neuronal activity which causes seizures. Seizures can vary in nature and severity, from brief lapses of attention or jerking of muscles, to severe and prolonged convulsions. Depending on the seizure type, seizures may be limited to one part of the body, or may involve the whole body. Seizures can also vary in frequency from less than one per year, to several per day. Epilepsy has many possible causes but often the cause is unknown.

About Eisai EMEA in Epilepsy

Eisai is committed to developing and delivering highly beneficial new treatments to help improve the lives of people with epilepsy. The development of anti-epileptic drugs is a major strategic area for Eisai inEurope, theMiddle East,Africa,Russiaand Oceania (EMEA).

About Eisai Co Ltd

Eisai Co Ltd is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered inJapan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call ourhuman health care(hhc) philosophy. With over 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realise ourhhcphilosophy by delivering innovative products in multiple therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs, including Oncology and Neurology.

For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visithttp://www.eisai.com

* AMPA=alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazole-propionate

