CE Marking Awarded to Parkinson's Digital Health Technology

LONDON, January 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Kinetics Corporation, leader in digital health technology for people with Parkinson's has secured CE marking on its new second generation Parkinson's KinetiGraph' (PKG') system, indicating that the product complies with European health and safety requirements and legislation.

The Parkinson's KinetiGraph' (PKG') system is a patient-friendly, algorithm-based system that records body movements and other symptoms over the course of seven days and creates data-driven reports that empower more personalised treatment and management decisions-with the goal of leading to a higher quality of life for patients.

The first generation PKG' system is already used in a number of countries throughout Europe including Sweden, Finland, Germany, France, Netherlands and the UK.

The second generation system boasts technological enhancements which could ultimately allow patients themselves (in addition to their clinician) to monitor their condition 24 hours a day, 365 days a year (or "anytime, anywhere") in order to better manage and control their symptoms.

CEO and President of Global Kinetics Corporation, Timothy I Still, said the CE marking of the new technology underpins the company's aggressive expansion into new product and service offerings to meet the needs of the Parkinson's community worldwide.

"Global Kinetics continues to deliver on its strategic business objectives while remaining steadfast in our mission to make a meaningful difference for people with Parkinson's. We recently celebrated delivery of our 13,000th PKG' report - and look forward to a new era of impact for patients around the world with our second generation PKG' system.

"The second generation PKG' platform enables us to capitalise on our growing telehealth and clinical trial services businesses, and to build upon our already substantial partnerships with global pharmaceutical and device leaders in the area of Parkinson's."

Steve Ford, CEO of Parkinson's UK, has partnered with Global Kinetics since 2014 to enable access to the first generation PKG' system for people in the UK living with Parkinson's.

"The second generation PKG' system is an exciting development which potentially provides a powerful platform enabling people with Parkinson's to take control of their Parkinson's," Mr Ford said.

The new technology will be introduced to patients and clinicians in twelve leading European movement disorder clinics in the next two months, with a full rollout to follow thereafter.

