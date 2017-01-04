SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- Club Barona Diamond members are invited to an exclusive party at Barona Resort & Casino on January 4 and 18. From 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Diamond Club Barona members will receive 5X points while playing their favorite slots and keno and 3X points on video poker games throughout the casino floor.

"Barona will be shining bright this month as we celebrate our Diamond players with extra point perks," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "Our Party People will also be on the casino floor on both days to play exciting games and give away even more prizes."

Membership in Club Barona is fast, free, and easy. Players who join Club Barona enjoy the privileges that only membership can bring and can earn points redeemable for dining, free play, hotel stays, even cash back.

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for six consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,000 slot and video poker machines and over 90 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, the AmBience Day Spa, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, which was rated the 4th Best Resort Course in California by Golfweek Magazine. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

