|Company:
|Airthings
|Booth/Stand:
|Sands Hall, Booth #40716
|Event:
| CES 2017
Jan 5 8, 2017
Las Vegas, NV, US
|Web:
|
http://www.airthings.com/us
|Facebook:
|
www.facebook.com/airthings
|Twitter:
|
www.twitter.com/AirthingsGlobal
About Airthings
Airthings is a Norway-based company that develops and manufactures both professional- and consumer-grade technology that have completely changed the way people monitor and analyze radon levels in indoor air. Founded in 2008, the company's products have made radon detection efforts easy to deploy, accurate and simple to understand all of which are current challenges with other solutions in the market. Airthings is on a mission to ensure people around the world take control of their air quality through simple, affordable and accurate technology solutions. For more information, visit www.airthings.com/us.
