Airthings Wave couples sleek design with cutting edge sensing technology to save lives

Airthings today unveiled its latest innovation in the home technology market: a smart radon detector that provides consumers with critical, potentially life-saving information on indoor air quality, accessible via their smartphone or tablet. Airthings Wave gives homeowners instant visibility into their indoor radon levels a dangerous gas that few know is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. The announcement was made at the Consumer Electronics Show's CES Unveiled event in Las Vegas. Wave is available for preorder via the Airthings website for $199. Product will begin shipping in early March 2017.

Radon exposure claims the lives of approximately 21,000 Americans each year, which more than six times the number of deaths attributed annually to house fires and carbon monoxide poisoning combined. The dangerous gas is present in every home nationwide, to varying degrees based on climate, ventilation levels, time of year and a variety of other factors. The most common type of radon test kit used today is based on charcoal canisters, which only provide a short-term measurement (days) and require being sent to a lab for analysis. This is problematic, as radon levels fluctuate significantly over time. Airthings Wave fundamentally changes the way radon is measured by using digital sensors and smart home technology. This allows for the unique combination of real-time radon levels and long-term measurement, which is crucial for health and wellness.

Airthings' mission is not only to make radon detection as ubiquitous as smoke detection, but to also make it simple and affordable for consumers to integrate the technology into their homes.

"Every home should have a radon detector, and it's our mission at Airthings to make that happen," said Oyvind Birkenes, Airthings CEO. "We're seeing increased attention to radon exposure thanks to initiatives from the EPA and legislation at the state level. These are encouraging developments and pave the way for Wave's progressive technology to provide consumers with invaluable information and peace of mind that their homes are healthy for themselves and their families."

The Airthings team developed Wave so that everyone, at every age, can easily monitor radon levels in indoor air. Close-range motion in front of the device activates a simple visual indicator light, which turns green (Good), yellow (Warning) or red (Danger) to alert users of their home's air quality. A corresponding real-time status is accessible via the app, which connects via Bluetooth and catalogues short- and long-term data for a one-year period, at daily, weekly, monthly and annual increments.

Airthings Wave includes temperature and humidity sensors that provide the ultimate accuracy in radon readings by taking into account environmental factors. They also allow for early detection and notifications of potential mold concerns. In addition, customized tips are given to help improve overall air quality. This real-time data is an imperative and significant differentiator, as radon levels are dynamic and require continuous monitoring to determine potential impact or need for mitigation.

Additional product features include:

Audio alerts: In addition to the intuitive color-coded visual cues, Wave will emit an audio alert when the device detects high radon levels or a low battery. Thanks to the intuitive set up that accounts for time of day, users will only be alerted during waking hours.

Notifications: When Wave detects high radon levels for a period exceeding national guidelines (48 hours in the United States), the user will be notified and receive recommendations on how to reduce radon in their home.

Bluetooth: Airthings uses the latest Bluetooth technology to allow for seamless and automatic updates of sensor data. As long as the user has the app installed and regularly is within 50 feet of the device, they will be notified if actions are needed.

Easy installation: A wall-mounting plate installs easily with one screw; the device then attaches to the plate thanks to a powerful built-in magnet on the back of the device. Airthings Wave is up and running in minutes with a quick pull of the battery tab, download of the free mobile app and connection via Bluetooth.

Long battery life: Airthings Wave is fully battery-powered and does not require hard wiring. The 2-AA batteries required to power the device will provide users with approximately two years of use.

Airthings will demonstrate the device in its booth at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show, located in Sands Hall, Booth #40716.

For more information or to purchase a device, visit the Airthings website at www.airthings.com/us.

About Airthings

Airthings is a Norway-based company that develops and manufactures both professional- and consumer-grade technology that have completely changed the way people monitor and analyze radon levels in indoor air. Founded in 2008, the company's products have made radon detection efforts easy to deploy, accurate and simple to understand all of which are current challenges with other solutions in the market. Airthings is on a mission to ensure people around the world take control of their air quality through simple, affordable and accurate technology solutions. For more information, visit www.airthings.com/us.

