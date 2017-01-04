

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, advancing more than 40 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,135-point plateau, and the market is looking at another firm lead for Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with positive economic data capped by a fall in crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed but little changed and the U.S. bourses were modestly higher, and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, telecoms, properties and resource stocks.



For the day, the index jumped 32.28 points or 1.04 percent to finish at 3,135.92 after trading between 3,105.31 and 3,136.46. The Shenzhen Composite Index climbed 16.84 points or 0.86 percent to end at 1,985.95.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.65 percent, while Bank of China jumped 0.87 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.45 percent, Vanke gained 0.88 percent, Gemdale spiked 2.24 percent, PetroChina was up 0.35 percent and China Unicom jumped 1.78 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks gave back some ground after moving higher in early trading but managed to maintain a positive bias on Tuesday.



The Dow rose 119.16 points or 0.6 percent to 19,881.76, while the NASDAQ was up 45.97 points or 0.9 percent to 5,429.08 and the S&P added 19.00 points or 0.9 percent to 2,257.83.



Positive sentiment was generated by upbeat economic data, including a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing that U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated by more than anticipated in December.



A separate report from the Commerce Department showed that construction spending climbed more than expected in November to reach its highest annual rate in over ten years.



Early buying interest also followed a jump in the price of crude oil, although it pulled back as the day progressed. After soaring to an 18-month high of $55.24 a barrel, crude for February delivery fell $1.39 to $52.33 a barrel.



