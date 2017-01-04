VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- RYU Apparel Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RYU)(FRANKFURT: RYA), creator of "tailored innovation for the urban athlete", is pleased to announce the launch of its Up Down Program as part of their overall Athlete Members Program.

The Up Down Program is designed to encourage athletes to achieve their fitness goals by providing an added incentive to facilitate their journey. If your size changes within one year of purchasing an item, either by adding muscle or losing weight, simply return it and you will be able to get the same or similar item in your new size at 50% the regular price. This program not only motivates athletes to start their goals early but equips them with a fantastic new RYU work-out wardrobe.

Always striving to support their communities, RYU will be donating all items that are returned through this program to local organizations to help facilitate others to achieve their own fitness goals.

For the month of January, RYU will run a contest at its retail locations to have athletes write down their goals for 2017 and enter in a draw to win a top from the RYU Vapor Program. The contest is now open and will be running until Jan 27th. Winners will be drawn on Jan 28th.

"We see local athletes working hard to achieve their fitness goals everyday. As we are immersed in the fitness community, we are thrilled to do our part in supporting these athletes any way we can," said Marcello Leone, CEO, President and Chairman of the Board for RYU.

The Up Down Program officially launches on January 3rd 2017 and is available to athletes in RYU's flagship store at 1745 West 4th Avenue and its newest location at 805 Thurlow Street and online at ryu.com.

About RYURespect Your Universe is tailored innovation for the urban athlete. Designed without compromise, RYU engineers apparel and accessories for the fitness and training of the multi-discipline athlete. Created for athletes by athletes, RYU exists to facilitate human performance. For more information, visit: http://ryu.com

