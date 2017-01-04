

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in positive territory on Wednesday following the overnight gains on Wall Street and as upbeat economic data from the U.S., China and Europe boosted optimism for global economic growth.



However, with the exception of Japan, gains are modest in most Asian markets. Crude oil prices rebounded in Asian trades after falling overnight.



The Australian market is edging higher in choppy trade following the strong gains in the previous session and tracking the late pullback on Wall Street overnight. Oil and base metals prices retreated after the U.S. dollar rose to a new 14-year high, weighing on resources stocks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 6.00 points or 0.10 percent to 5,739.20, off a high of 5,741.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 5.90 points or 0.10 percent to 5,790.50. On Tuesday, the S&P/ASX 200 ended at a seventeen-month high.



In the banking space, ANZ Bank, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.7 percent.



The major miners are also mostly higher. BHP Billiton is adding 0.5 percent and Fortescue Metals is rising 0.7 percent, while Rio Tinto is losing almost 1 percent.



Gold miners are mixed. Newcrest Mining is losing 0.2 percent, while Evolution Mining is advancing 0.7 percent.



Alumina said the closure of some joint venture operations in Suriname and write-offs in a Western Australia gas field will result in restructuring charges of A$136 million. The miner and metals producer's shares are losing more than 2 percent.



In the oil sector, Woodside Petroleum is edging down less than 0.1 percent, Oil Search is adding 0.4 percent and Santos is advancing 0.2 percent after oil prices slipped more than 2 percent overnight.



Insurance Australia Group has maintained its reinsurance protection against major disasters in 2017 at A$7 billion, an amount which is unchanged from the previous two years. The insurer's shares are edging up less than 0.1 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly lower against the U.S. dollar. In early trades Wednesday, the local unit was trading at US$0.7225, down from US$0.7230 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is notably higher on its first trading day of 2017, following the overnight gains on Wall Street and a weaker yen. Upbeat manufacturing data also boosted investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is advancing 361.43 points or 1.89 percent to 19,475.80, off a high of 19,481.28 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Sony is adding 0.7 percent, Canon is advancing 1 percent, Toshiba is up more than 1 percent and Panasonic is rising more than 2 percent.



Automaker Toyota is higher by more than 2 percent and Honda is gaining almost 4 percent. Fast Retailing is advancing almost 3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is up more than 3 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is adding 2 percent and JX Holdings is gaining more than 3 percent.



Among the other major gainers, JFE Holdings is rising more than 5 percent, while NTN Corp. and Oji Holdings are advancing more than 4 percent each.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in December and at a faster rate, with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.4. That's up from 51.3 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 117 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are all higher.



On Wall Street, stocks kicked off the new year on a positive note Tuesday after a three-day losing streak that was seen to close out the previous year. Positive sentiment was also generated by the release of some upbeat economic data.



The Dow rose 119.16 points or 0.6 percent to 19,881.76, the Nasdaq advanced 45.97 points or 0.9 percent to 5,429.08 and the S&P 500 climbed 19.00 points or 0.9 percent to 2,257.83.



The major European markets ended mixed on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures plunged on Tuesday from their highest level since 2015 amid doubts about whether OPEC production cuts will re-balance the oil markets. WTI crude for February delivery tumbled $1.39 or 2.6 percent to close at $52.33 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. In Asian trades Wednesday, crude oil advanced $0.31 or 0.59 percent to $52.64.



