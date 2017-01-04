Mr. Kohei Morikawa, president and CEO of Showa Denko



Public Relations Office Phone: 81-3-5470-3235

TOKYO, Jan 4, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Kohei Morikawa, president and CEO of Showa Denko ("SDK"; TSE:4004) announced the following New Year message.Let's Plan Our Bright FutureIt is not easy for us to foresee how each country's political and economic trends will affect the world economy of 2017, and therefore, uncertainty in our business environment will continue to increase. However, the image of what we want the Showa Denko Group to be like in the future is quite clear, as we announced it in our medium-term business plan "Project 2020+." To cope with such growing uncertainty in our business environment, I shall manage the Group's business operation imperturbably with medium- and long-term outlook.Let's Have Steady Desire for Knowledge2017 is the second year of the period of "Project 2020+." And throughout this year, the Showa Denko Group will continue striving to expand its "individualized businesses" which maintain profitability and stability at high levels. We will pursue more dramatic growth of our Growth-accelerating businesses and Advantage-establishing businesses. We will also strive to achieve early integration of our graphite electrode business with that of SGL GE Holding GmbH as we announced last year.To achieve sustainable growth of our businesses, we need a symbolic story. Let's stand on the initials of the name of our company, Showa Denko K.K. (SDK). To realize sustainable growth of individualized businesses, "Let's have Steady Desire for Knowledge." And to enable ourselves to cope flexibly with changes in the business environment, prepare a wide variety of growth stories, and "Let's start the game with Speedy Daring Kickoff" when a golden opportunity comes.Let's Take Advantage of Our True Strength"Diverse businesses and technologies" are distinguishing features of the Showa Denko Group. I believe the Group can achieve further growth by converting these features into our true strong points. For the sake of our shareholders, customers, society, and each employee, let's express our desire for improvement in our businesses and technologies by our actions.I believe we can convert this diversity among our businesses and technologies into our true and individualized strength by giving serious consideration to the needs of our customers and society, and creating new value through promotion of integrated use of our proprietary products and technologies. To win the trust of all stakeholders, let's get the fruits of "Shaping Ideas," and realize "a company that contribute to the sound growth of society" which the Showa Denko Group aims to be.About Showa Denko K.K.Showa Denko K.K. ("SDK"; TSE:4004, US:SHWDF) is a major manufacturer and marketer of chemical products serving a wide range of fields ranging from heavy industry to the electronic and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial and high-performance gases and chemicals and high-purity gases and chemicals for the semiconductor industry, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramics products such as alumina, abrasive, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. Today, the Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.Source: Showa Denko K.K.Contact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.