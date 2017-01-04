

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With more U.S. states legalizing the use of cannabis, the number of jobs in the marijuana industry could double or triple in the coming years, Motley Fool has reported, citing analysts.



Currently, twenty-eight states in the U.S. have legalized marijuana for medicinal use, while eight states have legalized marijuana for recreational purpose. More states are planning to take the marijuana legalization directly to voters through ballots, given the pressure mounted by citizen initiatives.



Public opinion towards marijuana has changed significantly, with support for its legalization at a new all-time high of 60 percent in 2016, according to national pollster Gallup.



States that have legalized marijuana are already reaping the benefits. Colorado, the first U.S. state to legalize cannabis for adult-use, has already recorded legal marijuana sales of more than $1 billion in the first ten months of 2016.



The cannabis industry is now seen as an engine of growth for the economy and a job creator. The legal marijuana market in the U.S. is estimated to grow to $7.1 billion in 2016, which represents 26 percent growth over 2015, according to a report by New Frontier and ArcView Market Research.



Citing analysts, Motley Fool reported that the marijuana job market could double or triple in the coming years, implying that up to 150,000 to 300,000 additional cannabis-related jobs could be added.



As the pot industry expands beyond just growing the herb, more job opportunities are being created in the security, delivery, regulation and marketing fields, among others.



Nevertheless, there are major challenges for the fledgling industry. Marijuana continues to be an illegal substance at the federal level.



Marijuana-related business often have trouble access to banking services, even in states where it is legalized, as banks fear punishment by the federal government for doing business with the pot industry.



