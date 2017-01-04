

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese consumer confidence improved in December, led by a bounce-back in consumers' optimism about their expected personal finances, results of a survey by the Deutsche Boerse Group's MNI Indicators showed Wednesday.



The Westpac MNI consumer sentiment indicator rose to 116.6 in December from 114.9 in November. In October, the reading was 117.1.



Four of the five components contributed positively to the headline index in December.



The biggest lift was around personal finances with a 4.1 percent rise in the component tracking respondents' expectations for their future financial situation.



Households' expectations regarding business conditions for the next twelve months strengthened in December. The corresponding index came in at its highest level since September 2016.



The component index for employment also climbed to 96.7 in December from 95.6 in the prior month. At the same time, the index measuring durable buying conditions dropped to 109.7 from 112.6.



'Looking to the year ahead, public sector activity is expected to support growth ahead of November's all-important 19th National Congress. With private sector investment still subdued and question marks around the export environment, the Chinese consumer is likely to again be a key swing factor for the wider economy, ' Matthew Hassan, senior economist at Westpac, said.



