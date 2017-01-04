NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Smartphone shoppers looking for a perfect blend of performance and affordability should consider Huawei's Honor 6x now available for pre-order at B&H Photo. Huawei stood out in the crowded midrange smartphone market last year with its release of the successful Honor 5x. The company believes that success will continue with the 6x, which boasts significant upgrades over its predecessor.

The phone is packed with great features, including a 5.5" full HD display (1920 x 1080 px), dual back cameras and a selfie camera in front, and a powerful octa-core processor. It has 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded to 128GB using a microSD card. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth.

Product Highlights:

Huawei Honor 6x BLN-L24 32GB Smartphone

Gold: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1305571-REG/huawei_51091brp_honor_6x_bln_l24_32gb.html

Gray: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1305569-REG/huawei_51091brm_honor_6x_bln_l24_32gb.html

Silver: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1305570-REG/huawei_51091brn_honor_6x_bln_l24_32gb.html

GSM / 4G LTE Capable

North American Variant

12MP + 2MP Rear Cameras / 8MP Front

2.1 GHz + 1.7 GHz Quad-Core CPUs

32GB Storage Capacity + 3GB of RAM

5.5" IPS LCD Touchscreen Display

FHD 1920 x 1080 Resolution

Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS)

microSDXC Memory Card Slot

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

The Honor 6x boasts upgraded security as well, with a fingerprint sensor that is fast enough to read prints and unlock the phone in 0.3 seconds. The 3340 mAh battery lasts long and supports fast charging. Colors are currently available in Gold, Silver, and Gray.

Latest Trending Technologies

