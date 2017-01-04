sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 04.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

69,29 Euro		+1,192
+1,75 %
WKN: 891997 ISIN: FR0000131708 Ticker-Symbol: THP 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
TECHNIP SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TECHNIP SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,84
70,40
03.01.
70,22
70,39
07:43
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TECHNIP SA
TECHNIP SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TECHNIP SA69,29+1,75 %