

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau or CFPB on Tuesday fined credit reporting agencies TransUnion and Equifax Inc. for deceiving consumers with their marketing about the usefulness and actual cost of credit scores they sold. The US regulator's enforcement action totals more than $23 million in fines and restitution, also for luring consumers into costly recurring payments.



In a statement, CFPB stated that TransUnion and Equifax, between them, must pay a total of more than $17.6 million in restitution to consumers, and fines totaling $5.5 million to the CFPB.



In this, TransUnion must provide more than $13.9 million in restitution to affected consumers and pay a $3 million civil fine, while Equifax will reimburse $3.8 million and pay a $2.5 million civil fine, the CFPB said.



The Government agency also asked both companies to modify their marketing practices. The companies must clearly inform consumers about the nature of the scores they are selling, and also obtain the express informed consent of consumers before enrolling them in any credit-related product with a negative option feature.



The CFPB said that TransUnion, since at least July 2011, and Equifax, between July 2011 and March 2014, violated the Dodd-Frank financial reform law.



CFPB Director Richard Cordray, said, 'TransUnion and Equifax deceived consumers about the usefulness of the credit scores they marketed, and lured consumers into expensive recurring payments with false promises. Credit scores are central to a consumer's financial life and people deserve honest and accurate information about them.'



