Newly published medical society guidelines includes echotherapy as treatment option for benign thyroid nodules

Regulatory News:

THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE)(Alternext, FR0010120402 ALTHE),a company specialized in leading-edge medical equipment for echotherapy, today announced the signing of a commercial agreement with the Thyroid Endocrine Tumors Unit, Institute of Endocrinology, Metabolic Diseases and Internal Medicine (IE3M), of La Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital in Paris, which will allow patients access to echotherapy for the treatment of thyroid nodules. In addition, three national medical associations published guidelines positioning echotherapy in the first line of therapeutic choices for the management of benign thyroid nodules.

La Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital, Assistance Publique Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP), brings together, within IE3M, unique sets of expertise in endocrinology, metabolic diseases and internal medicine to create the largest reference center in the Paris metropolitan area, with nearly 60,000 consultations per year. As a partner of Theraclion since its beginnings, La Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital has participated in the first studies carried out for the development of the Echopulse® system, through to the CE marking for the treatment of thyroid nodules. The E3M Institute is one of the few expert centers in Europe offering a comprehensive panel of thermoablation techniques. The system will be available in the Thyroid Endocrine Tumors Unit of IE3M led by Prof. Laurence Leenhardt.

"We are pleased to be able to offer our patients who wish to avoid or delay thyroid surgery, this new therapeutic alternative of echotherapy, which is totally external, after discussion of each case in multidisciplinary council," said Professor Leenhardt.

Theraclion also notes the publication of guidelines for the diagnosis and management of thyroid nodules published by the American Association of Endocrinologists Medical (AACE), the American College of Endocrinology (ACE) and the Italian Association of Medical Endocrinology (AME). The consensus of these three associations recommends that "Ultrasound-guided thermal ablation treatments (e.g., echotherapy) can be considered for symptomatic, solid or mixed benign thyroid nodules."1

"After the favorable opinion of the French National Health Autority HAS for the derogation reimbursement of echotherapy for breast fibroadenomas, the agreement signed with a center of excellence such as the hospital of La Pitié-Salpêtrière and the recommendations of three major endocrinology associations, provide additional medical validation and acceptance of echotherapy among the therapeutic alternatives for treating thyroid nodules and fibroadenoma of the breast," saidDavid Caumartin, CEO of Theraclion. "This agreement will enable us to increase availability of Echopulse® in France and to provide the more than 45,000 people operated per year in France, access to a non-invasive alternative to treating benign thyroid nodules."

About Theraclion

Theraclion is a French company specializing in high-tech medical equipment using therapeutic ultrasound. Drawing on leading-edge technologies, Theraclion has designed and manufactured an innovative solution for echotherapy, the Echopulse®, allowing non-invasive tumor treatment through ultrasound-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound. Theraclion is ISO 13485 certified and has received the CE mark for non-invasive ablation of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules. Based in Malakoff, near Paris, France Theraclion has brought together a team of 35 people, 50% of whom are dedicated to R&D and clinical trials. For more information, please visit Theraclion's website: www.theraclion.com.

Theraclion is listed on Alternext Paris

PEA-PME eligible

Mnemonic: ALTHE ISIN Code: FR0010120402

1 Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27167915

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170103006092/en/

Contacts:

Theraclion

David Caumartin

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: +33 (0)1 55 48 90 70

david.caumartin@theraclion.com

or

NewCap

Financial Communication and Investor Relations

Emmanuel Huynh Valentine Brouchot

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

theraclion@newcap.eu

or

Kalima

Press Relations

Estelle Reine-Adélaïde Florence Calba

Tel.: 33 (0)1 44 90 82 54

era@kalima-rp.fr

or

The Ruth Group (U.S.)

Investor Relations Public Relations

Robert Flamm Kirsten Thomas

+1 646-536-7017 +1 508-280-6592

rflamm@theruthgroup.com / kthomas@theruthgroup.com