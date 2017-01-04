Malin Corporation plc. (ISE:MLC, "Malin"), an Irish-based and globally operating life sciences company, today announced that it has acquired an 80% shareholding of Cilatus BioPharma AG ("Cilatus").

Cilatus was founded by Dr. Johannes Roebers and focuses on strategic and operational consulting services in CMC/Technical Development, GMP Manufacturing, Regulatory Affairs, Quality Control/Assurance, Supply Chain, Engineering, Validation and Qualification for small and large molecules. The company is domiciled in Switzerland and possesses significant advisory and operating capability with industry experienced expert consultants with broad expertise for worldwide clients. Cilatus advises and supports operationally mainly small and medium sized biopharma companies and has established a successful track record from developing INDs, IMPDs, to CMO management, Phase I to Phase III development and manufacturing into supporting BLA/MAA filings, commercial operations and supply chains.

By acquiring a significant ownership stake in Cilatus, Malin gains access to often mission critical CMC, manufacturing and GMP expertise of Cilatus and can participate directly in this aspect of the industry value chain. The Cilatus capability further enables Malin to accurately assess potential CMC and manufacturing challenges and thus creating opportunities to unlock value for the operating companies with whom Malin works with.

Under the terms of the transaction, Dr. Johannes Roebers, Ph.D., will join the Executive Team of Malin reporting to Kelly Martin, CEO. In his Malin role, Johannes will work closely with the team on existing companies and will be involved in assessing new business opportunities for Malin. In addition, Johannes will continue to manage the Cilatus business on a day-to-day basis with his team of consultants.

Dr. Roebers earned a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from Clemson University, SC, USA and a Dipl.-Ing of RWTH Aachen, Germany and has over 25 years operational and strategic leadership experience, in the areas of CMC Development, GMP Manufacturing, Complex Manufacturing Facilities Development, Business Strategy and Risk Management, Regulatory Affairs, Clinical Operations, and Facilities/Engineering with major positions held at leading biopharmaceutical companies in Ireland, Germany, Canada and the US.

About Malin Corporation plc

Malin (ISE:MLC) is an Irish incorporated public limited company. Its purpose is to create shareholder value through the selective long-term application of capital and operational expertise to private, pre-IPO, pre-trade sale operating businesses in dynamic and fast growing segments of the life sciences industry. Through its operational involvement, Malin works with its investee companies to enable them to reach the full potential of their value proposition and to achieve commercial success. For more information visit www.malinplc.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170103006368/en/

Contacts:

Malin Media Relations/IR

Jemma Hogan, +353 1 901 5717

mediarelations@malinplc.com

or

Davy Corporate Finance (ESM Adviser)

Brian Garrahy Daragh O'Reilly

+353 1 679 6363