Capital for Colleagues plc - Quarterly Investment Update

4 January 2017

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues' or the 'Company')

QUARTERLY INVESTMENT UPDATE

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce an investment update in respect of the quarter ended 30 November 2016.

Key Statistics for the quarter:

GBP 5,429,235 (: GBP 5,042,735) lent or invested in a portfolio of 18unquoted EOBs and 12 publicly traded companies displaying demonstrable employee engagement

Net Asset Value ('NAV') of GBP 5,205,581 (31 August 2016: GBP 5,249,017)

NAV per share of 54.09 pence (31 August 2016: 54.54 pence per share) Material developments in the quarter:

GBP 200,000 fixed term loan to Hire & Supplies Limited ('H&S') and 100,000 convertible preference shares in H&S held by the Company, were redeemed through the allotment to the Company of Preference Shares in H&S worth GBP 300,000.

Additional GBP 0.1 million invested in Anthesis Consulting Group Limited.

GBP 250,000 subscribed for 5,295 A Ordinary Shares of GBP 1 each in Office for Public Management Limited ('OPML'); the Company also made a loan of GBP 50,000 to OPML.

GBP 150,000 subscribed for 150,000 A Ordinary Shares of GBP 1 each in

Assisted Ecomerchant Natural Building Materials Limited with a short term working capital loan of GBP 47,000 John Eckersley, Chief Executive of Capital for Colleagues, said: 'We are delighted to have added OPML and Bright Ascension to our portfolio and with the further progress we have made in aligning our interests with those of employee stakeholders in our investee companies.' Further information on the Company's investment portfolio is set out below. UNQUOTED INVESTMENTS As at 30 November 2016, the Company's portfolio of unquoted investments comprised 18 companies operating across a range of sectors.

Value of Investment

(GBP) % of Portfolio INDUSTRIALS Construction and Materials

Civils Store Limited

Ecomerchant Natural Building Materials Ltd

TPS Investment Holdings Limited

400,000

340,000

293,224

7.41

6.30

5.43 Industrial Engineering

FJ Holdings Limited

Ham Baker Adams Limited

889,333

405,000

16.48

7.51 Industrial Transportation

Place 2 Place Logistics Limited

150,000

2.78 Support Services

Anthesis Consulting Group Limited

Cotswold Valves Limited

CSM Site Supplies Limited

Hire and Supplies Limited

Merrko Group Limited

Office for Public Management Limited

MI Accountancy Solutions Limited

635,000

220,000

190,000

455,455

206,153

308,941

45,000

11.77

4.08

3.52

8.44

3.82

5.73

0.83 TOTAL INDUSTRIALS 4,538,106 84.10 RETAIL General Retailers

The Homebuilding Centre (Holdings) Limited

340,328

6.31 TOTAL RETAIL 340.328 6.31 TECHNOLOGY Software & Computer Services

2C Services Limited

Bright Ascension Limited

Computer Application Services Limited

Figure Consulting Limited

50,020

158,050

259,500

50,000

0.93

2.92

4.81

0.93 TOTAL TECHNOLOGY 517,570 9.59 TOTAL UNQUOTED PORTFOLIO 5,396,004 100%

The loans and investments made by the Company to unquoted EOBs are aimed at delivering equity-like returns and bear interest at rates of between 9% and 24%. Each loan or investment is tailored to the individual investee company's operating performance and specific working capital needs.

The Directors believe that the unquoted EOBs in the Company's portfolio currently generate total turnover of around GBP 71 million per annum and support approximately 600 jobs.

Total Unquoted Investments as at 30 November 2016

Cost (including short term loans): GBP 4,806,992

Valuation (including capitalised costs): GBP 5,396,004

PUBLICLY TRADED INVESTMENTS

Whilst the Company's core investment focus is on private EOBs, Capital for Colleagues currently has interests in 12 investments listed on the London Stock Exchange's main market or on AIM. The Directors believe that investing in such publicly traded entities, each of which displays demonstrable employee engagement, offers the potential to deliver a better return for shareholders than leaving the cash on deposit, whilst allowing the Company to realise cash relatively quickly if it is required for investment elsewhere.

Total Publicly Traded Investments as at 30 November 2016

Valuation (including cash): GBP 33,556

BASIS OF VALUATION

Each of the unquoted investments is included at the Directors' assessment of fair value, in accordance with International Private Equity and Venture Capital Guidelines. Nevertheless, as a matter of prudence, the Directors have provided for an amount equivalent to 2 per cent. of the value of the unquoted investments for possible impairment. The Directors do not, however, believe that any impairment is necessary in respect of any of the Company's current unquoted investments.

Each of the publicly traded investments is included at its closing mid-market valuation on 30 November 2016.

No account has been taken of any potential taxation liability in respect of the increase in value of investments.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Notes

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector. The Company has a clear strategy aimed at investing in, advising and growing established, mainly UK-based, EOBs as well as assisting companies which are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, providing the capital and advice to help them achieve their objectives.

Capital for Colleagues has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and identify and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities.