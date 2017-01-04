Goldcrest Resources Plc - Result of AGM and Change of Registered Office

4 January 2017

Goldcrest Resources plc

("Goldcrest" or the "Company")

Result of AGM and Change of Registered Office

Goldcrest Resources plc announces that at its annual general meeting held on 31 December 2016, all resolutions were duly passed.

As a result of the passing of Resolution 7 in respect of the Company's capital reorganisation, the issued share capital of the Company now comprises 41,903,307 ordinary shares of 0.05 pence.

Change of Registered Office

The Company announces that it has changed its registered office to 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR.

The Directors of Goldcrest accept responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

**ENDS**

Enquiries