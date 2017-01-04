Regulatory News:

Pharnext SA (Paris:ALPHA) (FR00111911287 ALPHA), a French biopharmaceutical company developing an advanced portfolio of products in the field of neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that senior management will be attending the following conferences taking place in January in France:

Oddo 20 th Midcap Forum on January 5-6 in Lyon Convention Center

on January 5-6 in Lyon Convention Center Invest Securities BioMed Event 2nd Edition on January 26 in Salons Hoche, Paris

If you are interested in meeting the Pharnext management team during either of these events, please send an email to investors@pharnext.com.

Senior management will also be available for meetings in the U.S. in San Francisco, CA from January 9-13 during the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. If you are interested in meeting the Pharnext management team, please send an email to Sarah McCabe at sarah@sternir.com

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical stage biopharmaceutical company founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics. Pharnext focuses on neurodegenerative diseases and has two lead products in clinical development: PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated positive Phase 2 results in Alzheimer's disease. Pharnext is the pioneer of a new drug discovery paradigm: PLEOTHERAPY. The company identifies and develops synergic combinations of repositioned drugs at low dose. These PLEODRUG might offer several key advantages: efficacy, safety, and robust intellectual property including several composition of matter patents already granted. The Company is supported by a world-class scientific team.

The company Pharnext is listed on Euronext Alternext Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR00111911287).

For more information, visit www.pharnext.com

PLEODRUG and PLEOTHERAPY are registered trademarks by Pharnext

