sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 04.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,341 Euro		-0,02
-0,46 %
WKN: A0J3P9 ISIN: FI0009014351 Ticker-Symbol: O5O 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORIOLA-KD OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORIOLA-KD OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
04.01.2017 | 08:04
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Oriola-KD Oyj: Oriola-KD Corporation's 50,375 A-shares converted into B-shares

Oriola-KD Corporation Stock Exchange Release 4 January 2017 at 9.00 a.m.

Oriola-KD Corporation's 50,375 A-shares converted into B-shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Bylaws of Oriola-KD Corporation, 50,375 A-shares have been converted into 50,375 B-shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 4 January 2017. After the conversion there are 55,434,273 A-shares and 126,051,940 B-shares in the company. The total number of shares is 181,486,213 and the total number of votes is 1,234,737,400.

Oriola-KD Corporation

Petter Sandström
General Counsel

For further information, please contact:

Petter Sandström
General Counsel
tel.  +358 10 429 5761

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.
Key media

Released by:
Oriola-KD Corporation
Corporate Communications
Orionintie 5
FI-02200 Espoo
www.oriola-kd.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Oriola-KD Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)