Oriola-KD Oyj: Oriola-KD Corporation's 50,375 A-shares converted into B-shares

Oriola-KD Corporation Stock Exchange Release 4 January 2017 at 9.00 a.m.

Oriola-KD Corporation's 50,375 A-shares converted into B-shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Bylaws of Oriola-KD Corporation, 50,375 A-shares have been converted into 50,375 B-shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 4 January 2017. After the conversion there are 55,434,273 A-shares and 126,051,940 B-shares in the company. The total number of shares is 181,486,213 and the total number of votes is 1,234,737,400.

Oriola-KD Corporation

Petter Sandström

General Counsel

For further information, please contact:

Petter Sandström

General Counsel

tel. +358 10 429 5761

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.

Key media

Released by:

Oriola-KD Corporation

Corporate Communications

Orionintie 5

FI-02200 Espoo

www.oriola-kd.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Oriola-KD Oyj via Globenewswire

