Oriola-KD Oyj: Oriola-KD Corporation's 50,375 A-shares converted into B-shares

Oriola-KD Corporation Stock Exchange Release 4 January 2017 at 9.00 a.m.
Oriola-KD Corporation's 50,375 A-shares converted into B-shares
In accordance with Section 3 of the Bylaws of Oriola-KD Corporation, 50,375 A-shares have been converted into 50,375 B-shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 4 January 2017. After the conversion there are 55,434,273 A-shares and 126,051,940 B-shares in the company. The total number of shares is 181,486,213 and the total number of votes is 1,234,737,400.
Oriola-KD Corporation
Petter Sandström
General Counsel
For further information, please contact:
Petter Sandström
General Counsel
tel. +358 10 429 5761
Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.
Key media
Released by:
Oriola-KD Corporation
Corporate Communications
Orionintie 5
FI-02200 Espoo
www.oriola-kd.com
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Oriola-KD Oyj via Globenewswire