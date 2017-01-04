Curetis / Curetis to Present at Key Investor and Scientific Conferences in the First Quarter 2017 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Curetis to Present at Key Investor and Scientific Conferences in the First Quarter 2017

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, January 4, 2017 -- Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with Curetis GmbH, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced its participation in several industry conferences in the first quarter of 2017. The respective presentations will be made available on the company's website.

January:

J.P. Morgan 35th Annual Healthcare Conference 2017, January 9-13, 2017 - San Francisco, CA, USA: one-on-one meetings.

Society of Critical Care Medicine's (SCCM) 46th Critical Care Congress, January 21-25, 2017 - Honolulu, Hawaii, USA: exhibition booth: 924.

Invest Securities BioMed Event, January 26, 2017 - Paris, France: company presentation and one-on-one meetings.

DeGroof Petercam Life Sciences Investor Day, January 31, 2017 - Brussels, Belgium: one-on-one meetings.

February:

3rd Annual Medtech & Money Healthcare Conference, February 7-8, 2017 - London, United Kingdom: company presentation and one-on-one meetings.

BIO CEO & Investor Conference, February 13-14, 2017 - New York, NY, USA: company presentation and one-on-one meetings.

RBC Healthcare Conference 2017, February 22-23, 2017 - New York, NY, USA: company presentation and one-on-one meetings.

March:

Microbiology and Infection 2017; 5th Joint Conference of the DGHM & VAAM

VAAM Annual Meeting 2017; 69th Annual Meeting of the DGHM, March 5-8, 2017 - Wuerzburg, Germany.

Sachs 10th European Life Science CEO Forum & Exhibition, March 6-7, 2017 - Basel, Switzerland: company presentation and one-on-one meetings.

BioCapital Europe 2017, March 15, 2017 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands: company presentation and one-on-one meetings.

About Curetis

Founded in 2007, Curetis is a molecular diagnostics company which focuses on the development and commercialization of reliable, fast and cost-effective products for diagnosing severe infectious diseases. The diagnostic solutions of Curetis enable rapid multi-parameter pathogen and antibiotic resistance marker detection in only a few hours, a process that today can take up to days or even weeks with other techniques.

To date, Curetis has raised EUR 44.3 million in an IPO on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels and private equity funds of over EUR 63.5 million. Furthermore, Curetis has entered into a debt financing facility with EIB for up to EUR 25 million. The company is based in Holzgerlingen near Stuttgart, Germany. Curetis has signed collaboration agreements with Heraeus Medical and Cempra Inc. as well as several international distribution agreements covering many countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

For further information, please visit www.curetis.com

Legal Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in Curetis.

The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons.

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", or "should", and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Contact details

Curetis

Max-Eyth-Str. 42

71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany

Tel. +49 7031 49195-10

pr@curetis.com (mailto:pr@curetis.com) or ir@curetis.com (mailto:ir@curetis.com)

www.curetis.com - www.unyvero.com

International Media & Investor Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info(@)akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68

U.S. Media & Investor Inquiries

The Ruth Group

Lee Roth

lroth@theruthgroup.com

Tel. +1 646 536 7012

