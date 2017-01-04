Synpromics Ltd, the leading synthetic promoter and gene control company, is pleased to announce a research collaboration with GE Healthcare to jointly develop customised synthetic promoters optimised for GE Healthcare's proprietary biopharmaceutical manufacturing platform.

Synpromics will develop a complex bar-coded library of synthetic promoters, using its proprietary PromPT™ platform, for extensive screening in GE Healthcare's Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) based expression system. The resulting characterised promoter toolbox is anticipated to have broad applicability for increasing the yield of a range of biopharmaceuticals, including proteins difficult to manufacture. GE Healthcare is paying an upfront technology access fee and will have the rights to commercialise the improved platform.

Dr David Venables, CEO of Synpromics, commented, "We are delighted to be working with GE Healthcare, a world leading technology innovator to develop and commercialise our novel synthetic promoter platform. We believe our synthetic promoters will provide a much more efficient production system and we're aiming to help GE Healthcare boost efficiency for its biopharma customers."

"We are happy to be able to collaborate with Synpromics on developing enhanced tools for manufacturing biologics and thereby support our customers in their production efforts", said Morgan Norris, GM, Upstream and Cell Culture for GE Healthcare's Life Sciences business.

About Synpromics

Synpromics is a private company focused on commercialising its proprietary technology in the emerging field of synthetic biology by developing customised synthetic promoters. The company has partnership deals with a number of gene therapy companies including AGTC, Adverum, and uniQure.

Synpromics technology gives biological researchers, developers and manufacturers unprecedented control of gene expression through the ability to create a comprehensive portfolio of man-made DNA sequences. This is a highly disruptive technology as most of the currently used promoters are natural viral or gene specific promoters. Synpromics' products comprise patented synthetic promoters that are designed to regulate genes in a highly specific manner. For more information see http://www.synpromics.com

About GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare provides transformational medical technologies and services to meet the demand for increased access, enhanced quality and more affordable healthcare around the world. GE Healthcare (NYSE: GE) works on things that matter great people and technologies taking on tough challenges. From medical imaging, software IT, patient monitoring and diagnostics to drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies and performance improvement solutions GE Healthcare helps medical professionals deliver great healthcare to their patients. http://www.gehealthcare.com

