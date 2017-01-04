SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 --



Emphasis on industry markets will enable hospitality, healthcare, government, education and transportation customers to accelerate their digital evolution

Expanded teams will focus on Cloud-based services and offers to deliver innovative technology and business models that simplify IT and enable new digital business environments

Regional strategy better serves customers and channel partners with focus on local trends

ALE, operating under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand, is forming four regional sales organizations to better serve its partners, customers and their markets. By placing a focus on specific market segments for growth and accelerating the shift to new business models, each of the four regions will have its own dedicated sales staff supporting its defined industry-specific sales strategy, cloud sales strategy and channel strategy, with a complementary sales enablement and services delivery.

Within these four regional sales organizations, ALE will extend its successful industry approach in hospitality to the healthcare, education, government and transportation sectors. This industry approach delivers tailored solutions, integrated with industry-specific business processes to enable new business opportunities, address growing demands for IoT enabled communications systems, and simplify the job of IT staffs while reducing costs for the business.

ALE is at the forefront of delivering technologies spanning from CPE-based networking and communications technologies to advanced, on-demand consumption-based cloud offerings with the Alcatel-Lucent Rainbow™, OpenTouch® Enterprise Cloud and Network On Demand solutions. No matter what the Enterprises' needs are, ALE provides award-winning technology and investment protection that enables Enterprises to transition if and when needed to the cloud, tailoring its solutions to the industry and customers specific business needs.

Matthieu Destot, newly appointed EVP of Sales & Marketing, ALE commented, "Whether public, private, hybrid, CPE-based, Cloud-based or a combination of both, today's Enterprises have a multitude of choices to source technology that support their digital transformation goals. ALE is building a specialized global Cloud Services sales organization to help partners and customers to understand how migration to the cloud can help them improve their business outcomes."

Complementing the industry and cloud specialization effort is an enriched channel sales organization. With a redesigned channel program that offer specializations, training and greater revenue possibilities, ALE is simplifying how partners do business with ALE and enabling them to tap into new revenue streams with innovative, consumption-based technologies.

With the announcement of the four regional sales focus, Matthieu Destot heads the APAC region until a new leader is announced. He will be leading the formation of the new go-to-market strategy for APAC (including the former APAC and Greater China regions).

The team will have the following leaders:

Verticals Sales team: Xiaoming SHI





Channel & Distribution Sales team: Damien Delard





Cloud and Subscription offer Sales team: Steve Saunders





Technical Sales & Services team: Samuel Tourbot

Amit Raj Bathla will continue to lead the combined APAC Marketing team. He will report to James Taylor, Global Head of Marketing.

These appointments will be effective Jan 1, 2017

