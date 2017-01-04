Sweden, Lund, 2017-01-04 08:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jérôme Arnaud, President and CEO of Doro, has as of yesterday sold all his holdings in Doro, 163,336 shares, to Accendo Capital.



Jérôme Arnaud will leave his assignment as CEO of Doro when Robert Puskaric succeeds him on February 1, 2017.



For more information, please contact: President and CEO Je´ro^me Arnaud, +46 (0)46 280 50 05



About Doro Doro develops telecom products and services for Seniors to lead full and rich lives: to do things they want to do more easily as well as the things they thought they might never do. The global market-leader in senior mobile phone, Doro offers easy-to-use mobile phones and smartphones, mobile applications, fixed line telephony with loud and clear sound. Within Doro Group, Doro Care offers social care and telecare solutions for elder and disabled persons for independent and safe living in their own homes. Doro AB is a Swedish public company and its shares are quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Stockholm exchange, Nordic List, Small Companies. Net sales of SEK 1,838 million (EUR 200 million) were reported for 2015. www.doro.com



This information is information that Doro AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on 4 January 2017.



