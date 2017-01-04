Nordic Nanovector to Present at Biotech Showcase 2017

OSLO, Norway" Jan 04,2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO), a biotechnology company focusing on the development and commercialisation of novel targeted therapeutics in haematology and oncology, announces today that Chief Operating Officer (COO), Marco Renoldi, MD, will present at the 9th Annual Biotech Showcase' on Monday, January 9th 2017, San Francisco, US. The investor and partnering conference attracts pharmaceutical executives from around the world focused on investment and business development opportunities in the life sciences industry.

COO, Marco Renoldi, MD, will present an overview of the company, including an introduction to Betalutin®, a potential first-in-class treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, latest patient data presented at ASH in December 2016, its development strategy, key milestones and market opportunities. Mr Renoldi will also provide a summary of the company's broader development strategy based around building a pipeline of innovative targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

The presentation will take place on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 10:30-11:00 a.m. Pacific Time and the slides presented will be made available on Nordic Nanovector's website (www.nordicnanovector.com), Investor Relations/Reports and Presentations/Presentations/2017.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries:

Luigi Costa, Chief Executive Officer

Cell: +41 79 124 8601

Tone Kvåle,

Chief Financial Officer

Cell: +47 91 51 95 76

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media enquiries:

Mark Swallow/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44 207 282 2948/+44 207 282 2949

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedr.co.uk

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is a biotech company focusing on the development and commercialisation of novel targeted therapeutics in haematology and oncology. The Company's lead clinical-stage product opportunity is Betalutin®, the first in a new class of Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugates (ARC) designed to improve upon and complement current options for the treatment of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need and orphan drug opportunities, representing a growing market worth over $12 billion by 2018.

Betalutin® comprises a tumour-seeking anti-CD37 antibody, lilotomab (previously referred to as HH1), conjugated to a low intensity radionuclide (lutetium-177). The preliminary data has shown promising efficacy and safety profile in an ongoing Phase 1/2 study in a difficult-to-treat NHL patient population. The Company is aiming at developing Betalutin® for the treatment of major types of NHL with first regulatory submission anticipated in 1H 2019.

Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets, while exploring potential distribution agreements in selected geographies. The Company is committed to developing its ARC pipeline to treat multiple selected cancer indications.

Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

This information is subject to the disclose requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-to-present-at-biotech-showcase-2017,c2160147