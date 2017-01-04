

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Scottish Investment Trust Plc. (SCIN.L) reported that its return attributable to Shareholders for the year to 31 October 2016 rose to 193.73 million pounds or 190.66 pence per share from 27.76 million pounds or 25.86 pence per share in the prior year.



Net Return before Finance Costs and Taxation grew to 207.71 million pounds from 34.94 million pounds in the previous year.



Net gains on investments held at fair value through profit and loss for the year 177.33 million pounds, compared to 15.78 million pounds in the prior year.



The Board recommends a final dividend of 8.25 pence per share which, if approved, will mean that the total regular dividend for the year will increase by 8.0% to 13.5p and will represent the 33rd consecutive year of regular dividend increase.



In view of the strong income generation this year, the Board also recommends a special dividend of 9.0 pence which follows a special dividend of 3.5p in the previous financial year. The total dividend for the year will, if approved, thus increase by 40.6% to 22.5 pence.



