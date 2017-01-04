Copenhagen, 2017-01-04 08:51 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) announced today that it has revised its 2016 financial guidance upwards as the company towards the end of 2016 continued to benefit from the temporary and favourable competitive situation in Southern Europe:



-- Full-year revenue in the base business is now expected to grow organically by approximately 25% in local currencies (previously: more than 20%). Q4 growth is expected at approximately 10% (previously: 'low organic growth'). -- Total full-year revenue is consequently now estimated at approximately DKK 3 billion (previously: more than DKK 2.9 billion). -- Full-year EBITDA before special items is now expected to be more than DKK 700 million (previously: more than DKK 650 million).



ALK will publish its Annual report for 2016, including a financial outlook for 2017, on 7 February 2017.



ALK-Abelló A/S



For further information please contact: Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525 Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, tel. +45 7877 4532, mobile +45 3050 2014



About ALK ALK is a research-driven global pharmaceutical company focusing on allergy prevention, diagnosis and treatment. ALK is a world leader in allergy immunotherapy - a treatment of the underlying cause of allergy. The company has approximately 2,300 employees, with subsidiaries, production facilities and distributors worldwide. ALK has entered into partnership agreements with Torii, Abbott, and Seqirus to commercialise sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablets in Japan, Russia, and South-East Asia, and Australia and New Zealand, respectively. The company is headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, and listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.



