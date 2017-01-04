

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next plc (NXT.L) reported that NEXT Brand full price sales in the 54 days from 1 November to 24 December were down 0.4%. Sales in the end-of-season Sale were down 7% on last year. Full price sales for the year to date were down 1.1% on last year. Total sales, including markdown sales, for the year to date were up 0.4% on last year.



For full year to January 2017, Next plc revised its central pretax profit guidance to 792 million pounds, which may increase or decrease by 7 million pounds depending on trade in January. Central earnings per share is expected to decline 0.6% from prior year. Total full price sales are now expected to decline 1.0% from last year. For the full year ending January 2017, the Group expects underlying surplus operational cash flow (after capital expenditure, interest, tax and ordinary dividends) to be around 340 million pounds.



Next plc said the Group is budgeting for NEXT Brand full price sales (at constant currency) in the year to January 2018 to be between a decline of 4.5% and an increase of 1.5%. The mid-point of this range is sales decline of 1.5%, which is marginally worse than the current year's performance. Group profit before tax is expected to be in the range of 680 million to 780 million pounds in 2017/18.



For the year ahead, Next plc expects to continue to be strongly cash generative, with surplus cash from operations of between 255 million and 345 million pounds. The Group therefore intends to return surplus cash to shareholders by way of four quarterly special dividends of 45 pence each. Next plc intends to pay the first special dividend at the beginning of May 2017.



