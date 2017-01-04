Cargotec Corporation: Hiab receives an order for 14 mid-range loader cranes from France

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 4 JANUARY 2017 AT 10 Am EET



Hiab, part of Cargotec, has received an order for 14 HIAB loader cranes from the French logistics and truck rental company Guisnel. The value of the order is close to EUR 1 million and the order has been booked into Cargotec's 2016 fourth quarter order intake. The loader cranes will be delivered in January 2017.

Guisnel, which is a long-standing customer of Hiab, is one of the most well-known companies in France specialising in rental truck service and also a major player in the French distribution market. More than 60% of trucks in their fleet are equipped with a HIAB crane.

This latest order consists of Hiab's renewed mid-range loader cranes: seven HIAB X-HiPro 232 loader cranes and five X-HiPro 192 loader cranes as well as two smaller cranes, HiDuo 138 and HiDuo 188. These new cranes are at their maximum 300kg lighter than Hiab's previous ones, which means an equal amount of extra payload for the customer. A common feature for all new models is easy and safe mounting on the truck chassis. Also, the renewed mid-range cranes are available with a full selection of HIAB control systems, either manual or remote.

Philippe Auger, Direct Sales Business Manager at Hiab comments: "We at Hiab are extremely happy to continue our cooperation with Guisnel. This time we are pleased to be delivering them their first cranes with the new HIAB HiPro system, the most advanced remote control system in the industry."

Hiab offers its loader cranes a five-year warranty on structural components as well as a general warranty of two years. The extended warranty covers all HIAB loader crane models delivered as of 1 October 2016.

Hiab is the world's leading provider of on-road load handling equipment. Customer satisfaction is the first priority for us. Around 3,000 professionals at Hiab work to provide high-performance products and services that meet customer needs globally. Our product range includes HIAB loader cranes, JONSERED recycling and forestry cranes, LOGLIFT forestry cranes, MOFFETT truck-mounted forklifts and MULTILIFT demountables, as well as DEL, WALTCO and ZEPRO tail lifts. www.hiab.com

Hiab is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2015 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com (http://www.cargotec.com)





